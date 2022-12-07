Takeoff Murder Suspect Asks Judge For Money To Hire Private Investigator

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, wants to hire a private investigator to help build a defense in his murder case.

According to multiple reports, Clark filed a motion requesting $5,000 to a hire private investigator for his defense. Takeoff’s alleged killer told the judge he needs a P.I. to prepare for the trial, but he’s unable to cover the costs.

Clark said his family already emptied their funds to hire his defense attorney, who accepted a “substantially reduced rate.” He asked the judge for $5,000 after finding a P.I. willing to work the case for $85 per hour.

Earlier this month, Clark was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Takeoff’s death. The 33-year-old man’s bond was set at $2 million.

Police discovered a passport and a large amount of cash when they apprehended Clark. Authorities accused the Takeoff murder suspect of trying to flee the country.

Clark’s lawyer Letitia Quinones denied the allegations. She claimed her client planned a vacation to Mexico but canceled the trip prior to his arrest.

“There’s other circumstances surrounding that,” the attorney said. “That was something that was already pre-planned. And it was canceled before he was arrested. I think that’s important. He wasn’t trying to go anywhere.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on November 1. A memorial service was held in Atlanta on November 11.