Takeoff Update: Lil Cam’s Lawyer Denies He Shot Rapper Despite Gun Charges

Lil Cam, whose real name is Cameron Joshua, faces weapons charges in connection to the fatal shooting of Takeoff.

An attorney representing Lil Cam dismissed internet rumors, which claimed his client killed Takeoff.

According to multiple reports, Lil Cam faced weapons charges in connection to the shooting of Takeoff. The 22-year-old man’s lawyer and prosecutors spoke about his case at a court hearing in Houston on Wednesday (November 30).

Prosecutors said surveillance footage showed Lil Cam, whose real name is Cameron Joshua, with a weapon at the scene of the crime. The district attorney’s office did not accuse Lil Cam of shooting Takeoff.

“We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case,” lead prosecutor Matt Gilliam told reporters. “And we’re continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff.”

Lil Cam’s attorney Christopher Downey said his client did not kill Takeoff. Downey scoffed at the online conjecture about the murder.

“I haven’t seen anything to suggest that Cameron Joshua had anything to do with the shooting, that he discharged a firearm that caused [Takeoff’s] death or was he even involved,” Downey asserted. “My understanding is there was some type of skirmish … I’m familiar with all the Instagram sleuths. They remind me of the blind guy who tries to figure out an elephant and grabs its trunk and thinks it’s a snake.”

He added, “The bottom line is they’re wrong. Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff.”

Downey would not say if Lil Cam knew who shot Takeoff. But the lawyer indicated his client may talk to prosecutors in the murder investigation.

“We will discuss that with the D.A.’s office if we decided to,” Downey said.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on November 1. He was 28.