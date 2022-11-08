Takeoff’s ‘The Last Rocket’ Returns To Album Chart Following His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The late #Takeoff makes multiple appearances on the Billboard 200.

Kirshnik “Takeoff” Ball lost his life on November 1 at the age of 28. According to reports, a gunman shot and killed Takeoff outside a bowling alley in Houston.

Fans of the Migos member rushed to stream Takeoff’s music following his death. Four albums involving the late rapper charted on this week’s Billboard 200.

Only Built for Infinity Links, the collaborative project by Takeoff and Quavo, rose from #84 to #12. The duo’s first official joint effort debuted at #7 in October.

Takeoff only dropped one solo studio LP before his passing. His The Last Rocket album landed in November 2018. The 12-track collection re-entered the Billboard 200 this week at #189.

The Last Rocket originally debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 with 49,000 album-equivalent units. Takeoff earned Gold plaques from the RIAA for The Last Rocket singles “Last Memory” and “Casper.”

In addition, two albums by Migos returned to the latest Billboard 200. 2018’s Culture II reappeared on the rankings at #116. 2017’s Culture re-entered the weekly chart at #193.

Both Culture and Culture II spent one week atop the Billboard 200. Plus, Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset’s Culture III plateaued at #2 in 2021. The Atlanta-based trio scored a #1 song on the Hot 100 chart with “Bad And Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.