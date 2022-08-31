Talib Kweli Claims Madlib’s Business Partner Egon Stole MF DOOM’s Rhyme Book

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Talib Kweli also accused Madlib’s longtime business partner Eothen “Egon” Alapatt of taking advantage of Black artists.

Talib Kweli accused Eothen “Egon” Alapatt of stealing MF DOOM’s rhyme book, among other allegations, in an Instagram post on Wednesday (August 31).

The Black Star member referred to Madlib’s longtime business partner as a culture vulture. Talib Kweli listed examples of Egon’s alleged misdeeds, which involved notable figures such as MF DOOM and J Dilla’s mother.

“One day the hiphop community is going to have to discuss what a lying, stealing, conniving culture vulture Eothen Apalatt AKA Egon from Now Again Records is,” Talib Kweli wrote. “This is a non Black person who routinely takes advantage of Black artists and brags about it.”

Talib Kweli specifically emphasized a claim about Egon stealing MF DOOM’s rhyme book. According to the post, Egon allegedly refused to give the book to the late rapper’s family.

“Today all I want to know is why Egon stole MF DOOM rhyme book and refuses to give it back to DOOM family, even after MF DOOM passed away,” he wrote. “MF DOOM officiated this mans wedding FOR FREE, but then later stopped rocking with him because of his devil ways. Someone tag nowagain and asking Egon why he stole MF DOOM rhyme book, he got me blocked. The era of the culture vulture is OVER.”

Read all of Talib Kweli’s accusations about Egon below.