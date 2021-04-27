Talib Kweli Discusses His ‘Midnight Miracle’ Podcast With Dave Chappelle & Yasiin Bey

Talib Kweli made the transition from emcee to podcaster with his People’s Party series. Since that show’s launch, the Brooklyn-raised rapper has held numerous in-depth conversations with Hip Hop legends, veterans, and newcomers as well as celebrities in other fields.

It was recently announced that Kweli will join with his Black Star musical partner Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle for a new podcast. Their forthcoming The Midnight Miracle is scheduled to premiere on the Luminary network this May.

The three stars recorded more than 100 hours of content in a modified mechanic’s garage called “The Shack” during Chappelle’s 2020 Summer Camp in Yellow Springs, Ohio. According to Luminary, the podcast will provide a “glimpse into the inner lives” of Kweli, Bey, Chappelle, and their friends.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one. The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be,” said Chappelle in a press release.

Apple Music’s Ebro Darden recently spoke to Kweli about The Midnight Miracle. He said, “The Midnight Miracle is a podcast hosted by myself, Yasiin Bey, and Dave Chappelle. Diamond D has been a guest on this podcast as well as many other luminaries. I’ll just go on record as saying y’all never heard nothing like this. What Chappelle’s Show did for sketch comedy, Midnight Miracle is about to do for podcasts.”

Darden’s interview also included Talib Kweli and Diamond D discussing their upcoming Gotham joint project. The Javotti Media founder and the Diggin’ in the Crates Crew member apparently put the collection together rather quickly.

Diamond D explained, “I sent him about 9 or 10 tracks. He asked for some beats, and I sent him those joints, and when I went to see him about a week later, I said, ‘Which one of those beats did you pick? He said, ‘Oh, nah nah, I did all of them.’ It caught me off-guard, but that was the premise of where we really started and came together.”

Talib Kweli and Diamond D are already considering taking the tandem act on the road for a tour once COVID-19 restrictions are loosened up in the coming months. A Gotham sequel could arrive in the future as well. Kweli stated, “I feel like we want to do another project. We have good momentum right now, we create very quickly. Diamond, let’s announce it right here on Ebro’s show. Gotham 2 is on the way.”