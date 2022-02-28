Talib Kweli Teases Release Of New Black Star Album With Yasiin Bey

The Javotti Media founder once again indicates the duo is ready to drop a project.

Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) became major talking points in Hip Hop over the last two weeks, thanks to their appearances in Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy documentary about Kanye West.

With significant attention back on the two New York City-bred emcees, Talib Kweli is once again teasing the release of a new Black Star project. The duo dropped the classic Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star in 1998.

“The new Black Star album was recorded in hotel rooms and dressing rooms across the globe. I love how my brother @yasiinbey pushes me musically. #blackstarforever follow @blackstarkeepshining today…,” wrote Talib Kweli on Instagram.

Talib Kweli Previously Washed His Hands Of The Held Up LP

Back in April 2020, Talib Kweli spoke to AllHipHop about Black Star’s forthcoming Madlib-produced sophomore studio LP. The Brooklynite said at the time, “Trying to find the right deal for the Black Star album. There are a few on the table, but we have to choose the right situation and roll this out properly. The people deserve that.”

Three months later, Kweli blamed “too many interlopers and culture vultures” for the delay. The People’s Party podcast host stated, “This album been done for over a year. I paid for the whole album myself. Too many greedy people in the way stopping us from working with Madlib. I wash my hands of it at this point.”

Fans Should Not Expect The Black Star Album To Arrive On DSPs

Yasiin Bey also appeared to be frustrated about the process of releasing a body of work in the modern era of music. The rapper/actor expressed concerns about the pay rates from streaming services. Bey even told Black Star fans their desire for a new project does not pressure him to put out new music.

“You m############ don’t get to tell me what to do with what I make. It’s between me and God,” said Yasiin Bey on a 2021 episode of People’s Party. “I appreciate your enthusiasm, but that s### is not a steering wheel on my back for you to start f###### spinning and doing donuts like I’m disappointing you. If you want the next Black Star album that bad, then you make it. Oh, that’s right, you can’t.”

In another 2021 interview with AllHipHop, Talib Kweli confirmed the long-awaited follow-up to Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star will likely not be available on DSPs. The Javotti Media founder said, “We are working on ways to creatively get this Black Star album out without being taken advantage of.”