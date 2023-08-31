D.C. Rapper Taliban Glizzy One Of 16 Indicted In Multi-State Robbery Spree

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Washington D.C. rapper Taliban Glizzy was among 16 defendants named in an indictment unsealed by federal authorities on Wednesday (August 30). According to the Daily Voice, the defendants stand accused of robbing at least nine jewelry stores as far south as Florida over the course of a year. Most were family-owned and operated, including Paradise Jewelry Store in Paterson, Virani Jewelers in Iselin and Chintamanis Inc. in Franklin Park.

FBI agent James Dennehy explained, “Those charged “took part in take-over style armed robberies meant to terrify and overwhelm store owners and employees. They gave no thought to the people who could have been seriously injured or even killed.”

Taliban Glizzy and his co-defendants also “committed multiple armed carjackings, armed robberies, money laundering and firearms offenses” in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, according to a release issued by the office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew M. Graves.

The release reads in part, “Disguised in dark clothing, masks, and gloves, armed with a gun, one or more of the defendants used various vehicles, including stolen vehicles, to commit and flee from the robberies.”

Glizzy, in particular, is also accused of conspiring to launder the proceeds of the holdups. As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper was arrested last December following more than a year of surveillance.

A previously convicted felon, Glizzy allegedly left five guns in a Lyft, including two AR-15-styled rifles, a semiautomatic Ruger and Glock-styled ghost gun. Federal agents also seized diamond earrings, a Rolex watch and more than $17,000 that Glizzy happened to be carrying at the time.

Glizzy is facing charges of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce (known as Hobbs Act) robbery, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, using a firearm in a violent crime, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and money laundering conspiracy.