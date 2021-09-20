Talks of a Fugees Reunion Resurface

Are The Fugees finally making a comeback? Sources say Lauren, Clef, and Pras feel like “the time is right to return.”

The word on the street is that The Fugees could finally be setting their differences and making a comeback!

Sources reveal that despite a 15-year feud following a split at the end of their last tour in 2006 the band might finally be prepared to set their differences aside.

Speaking in 2007 group member Pras said: “You will have a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and (George W.) Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies before there will be a Fugees reunion.”

However, Pras may have spoken a little too hastily as rumor has it that he and fellow Fugees members Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are in negotiations to return to mark the 25th anniversary of the last album they made together, “The Score.” Released in 1996 “The Score” became a classic and produced hits including “Fu-Gee-La,” “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not.”

Simon Boyle reports in his “Bizarre” column for “The Sun” that insiders revealed “It is the reunion which nobody ever believed would happen but it looks like Fugees will finally reunite.

“Lauryn, Pras, and Wyclef are still discussing what exactly they will do but they have managed to talk through everything which happened last time and feel like the time is right to return.

“There are loads of ideas being thrown around, including a tour, a movie, and maybe even new music — it could be their first album in 25 years. There is a lot of buzz and they all want to make it happen.”

Last month talk of a Fugees reunion resurfaced once again with a flyer doing the rounds advertising a “Verzuz” battle between The Fugees and The Roots.

The purported date of the event on the flyer is Monday, November 29, leaving plenty of time for the group to get some promo in if it is in fact going ahead. If it is in fact “real life” then could this be the clash to top the epic battle between The Lox and Dipset? It remains to be seen…

For a dose of Fugees nostalgia watch the video for their hit “Ready of Not” below.