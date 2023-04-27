Jerry Springer Dead At 79

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Family members give instructions on what fans should do in lieu of flowers… give to charity.

The self-proclaimed “Grandfather of Trash TV,” Jerry Springer, has died at the age of 79.

While most people know the talk show host from his hit show, “The Jerry Springer Show,” he started his career in politics. He served as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

According to CNN, his revolutionary show, which some say contributed to the decline of American culture, ended in 2018. It ran for more than 4,000 episodes

Like his talk show, his career in politics was messy. He resigned from Cincinnati’s City Council after officials discovered he was paying prostitutes with checks in 1974. He was re-elected the next year overwhelmingly and then selected by the body to serve as mayor.

“If government, any government, is to have any positive effect on our lives, which after all, is its purpose – to make life more tolerable – then that government must bear some relationship to how we live,” he said in his mayoral inauguration speech.

So bold and honest, which was one of his most beloved traits, when running for governor in the early 80s, he said in a commercial, he was not afraid of the truth “even if it hurts.”

While he did not win, people loved him just the same.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, said in a statement.

When he ended “The Jerry Springer Show,” he launched another reality-based show called “Judge Jerry.” It performed well but did not supersede the show that had everyone shouting “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!” and asking for beads to show their breasts.

Springer’s family said in a statement that supporters should consider making a charitable donation or doing an act of kindness for someone in need to honor the host’s memory.