Tamar Braxton Is In Love! Gets Engaged To New Boo

Singer says she is “crazy” about her sweetheart.

R&B singer and reality star Tamar Braxton is getting married … again.

Her new fiancé was a finalist on the Peacock dating show, “Queen’s Court,” starring the “Love & War” vocalist, R&B singer Nivea, and former basketball wife Evelyn Lozada. It was also produced by Will Packer and hosted by superpower couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

Attorney Jeremy “JR” Robinson emerged as a king on the show, promising to sweep the youngest Braxton off her feet. In the finale, he popped the question, declaring his undying love.

“I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband. I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?” he said.

Surprisingly, Braxton, who had a tumultuous relationship with her last man, accepted, saying, “I can’t believe I found what I was looking for.”

According to the Maryland native, she is “crazy” about Robinson.

The two kicked it for her birthday and she made it clear, there is nothing anyone can say to her about her man.

“It’s my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face. It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, Traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed,” she captioned.

Adding, “We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me. So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! 😂😂Thank God for them. We are blessed And drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner, and fiancée @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my ❤️”

This was exactly what she was looking for. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I feel like I looked high and low and the truth is I wanted to meet some potentials on there in a different kind of way. You meet people through people and I think I done ran out of people.”

“I’ve never done anything like this before and what’s the worst that can happen? I find love?” she continued. “This TV show is so amazing, it’s one of my most proudest moments. Because I got a chance to really be with some girlfriends, some people I really truly love and respect, who were looking for the same thing that I was looking for… We had vulnerable moments [and] we’ve had amazing moments.”

While she is over the moon, Robinson’s ex took to social media to blast the couple.