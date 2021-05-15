Tamika Mallory’s New Book “STATE OF EMERGENCY” Is A Must-Read

Tamika Mallory just released her first book “STATE OF EMERGENCY” via Charlamagne Tha God’s new book imprint Black Privilege Publishing!

Tamika Mallory, one of the greatest voices of civic engagement and civil rights activism over the last ten years is releasing her first book entitled “STATE OF EMERGENCY.”

The renowned activist’s first book is being released via Black Privilege Publishing, Charlamagne Tha God’s new imprint through Atria Books at Simon & Schuster.

From her grassroots early beginning under the watchful mentorship of Rev. Al Sharpton to her substantial contribution to the Women’s March at the dawn of Donald J. Trump’s presidency, Tamika Mallory has impacted how Hip-Hop sees itself.

“STATE OF EMERGENCY” breaks down the premise of what many have called “The Speech of a Generation” Mallory delivered last year during the George Floyd protests.

“STATE OF EMERGENCY’s” foreword is written by Angela Davis, who is quite possibly Mallory’s spirit mother in the movement. She says that the book is “a radical manifesto that will help to shape future generations of revolutionary freedom fighters.”

In addition to the 60’s icon, the perfect juxtaposition to the celebrated academic is Cardi B, who also writes a foreword for the book.

Tapping the Bronx rapper is a smart choice for Mallory to have made.

She is visceral, relatable, and not only represents the people that Mallory resonates most powerfully with, but is the kind of person that Mallory walks side-by-side with in the trenches.

Many anticipate it becoming a New York Best-Seller in no time.

Atria Books is working hard to make sure it achieves that goal. They have created a virtual tour for people on the fence (or who need a little more inspiration) to purchase the book.

In #StateofEmergency (on sale May 11), @TamikaDMallory shares the keys to effective activism both for those new to and long-committed to the defense of Black lives. Learn more about this important read as well as the State of Emergency Virtual Tour here: https://t.co/e5hODyauY3 pic.twitter.com/EmvZDofXKD — Atria Books (@AtriaBooks) May 10, 2021

Said to be thought-provocative and “unflinching,” the book is making history.

In addition to the book being Mallory’s debut book, it is the first release for C Tha God’s Black Privilege Publishing.