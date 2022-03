R&B singer Tank sat down with AllHipHop to clarify his position in a internet feud with Young Bleu.

Tank recently made headlines after he commented on a tweet that The Shade Room put up from one of Yung Bleu’s fans, stating, “Yung Bleu might b the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only.”

Tank then commented on that post stating, “I’m glad I’m from a different generation cause y’all wild,” and paired it with laughing emojis.

Yung Bleu, who recently went viral for his song “You’re Mines Still” featuring Drake, then took to his social media to blast Tank, calling him “bitter.”

He wrote, “Another episode of a bitter old n####! Tank u still waiting on that verse that’s why u mad. U supposed to be a Og! U commenting on shade room acting like a female,” adding a screenshot of Tank asking Yung Bleu to send in his verse as a feature for one of Tank’s songs.

AllHipHop had the chance to speak with Tank ahead of his performance at Famelive’s event at Globe Theater in downtown Los Angeles, which kicked off LA Fashion Week.

Tank clarified his position regarding the comment he made on Yung Bleu’s tweet claiming to be the King of R&B.

“It’s crazy because I wasn’t talking to him. I think this generation… they’re so quick to add labels to things when it’s really about the work. And the work over time will speak for itself. And so we don’t have to force labels, we don’t have to force positions. Let the work do the talking. The kid is super talented,” Tank told AllHipHop.com.

Tank said he was familiar with Yung Bleu’s catalog and had nothing but positive things to say about the singer.

“Oh yeah, I know him. I have his number, so I support him. Listen, and even after the exchange, I have no ill will toward the kid. I still love his music. His song came on the radio today, and I turned him up,” Tank told AllHipHop.com.

The song he heard was Yung Bleu’s collaborative song with 2 Chainz, and Chris Brown called “Baddest” and “Collaborative Lies” featuring Kehlani.

“I know his music. I f### with the kid, I f### with him. The internet can make things seem like something it’s not. I love anybody, especially my young, Black kids that are being successful, that are not in the hood doing no dumb s### — that are figuring it out, figuring life out the right way. So he got my love. They all got my love, and they all have my support.”

Regarding his own music, Tank is getting ready to drop his album R&B Money.

Tank is also hitting the road for his headlining tour for the project. He will also celebrate his record “I Deserve,” which is a fan favorite, going #1.

Showcasing his love for fashion before hitting the stage, Tank was wearing a Mastermind top with Bottega jeans and an aYSL shirt for “kicks and giggles.”

“Fashion is so dope, it’s so ingrained in everything that we do as entertainers. It’s dope to be part of something that involves fashion,” Tank concluded.