Taraji P. Henson Launches New Mental Wellness Show

(AllHipHop News)
Actress and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson is set to host a new Facebook Watch series, focused on wellness.
The “Empire” star will front Peace of Mind with Taraji, a talk show she’ll co-host with Trace Jade Jenkins, the executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
Bosses at the organization work to reduce the stigma faced by members of the black community seeking mental health support.
Henson will sit down with celebrities, experts, and everyday people for the venture and offer support and resources to those struggling.
“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” said Henson. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”
Henson has previously opened up about her own battles with depression and anxiety. A premiere date has yet to be set.