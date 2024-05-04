Taraji P. Henson Promotes Mental Wellness With New Children’s Book

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taraji P. Henson’s heartfelt new book for children aims to nurture understanding, friendship, and love.

Taraji P. Henson’s latest book aims to kill hate with love.

The award-winning actress gave up many details about her second book, “You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)”, during an interview with “Extra” on the red carpet at the Time 100 gala.

Taraji P. Henson aims to teach children the value of inclusivity through its central character, little TJ.

The book builds on themes of friendship, diversity, and combating negativity with love, reflecting Henson’s ongoing commitment to positively impacting youth.

During the interview, Henson passionately shared the core message of her upcoming book.

The central narrative of Henson’s new book centers on little TJ, a quirky girl who tackles school challenges head-on with her distinctive style.

It expounds on mental wellness and the development of empathy and encourages a resilient spirit among children.

“It’s about little TJ, you’re going to fall in love with her, and it’s about teaching kids to embrace their differences and not only their own different unique differences but the differences of others, and how you really can be a good friend no matter what. […] We’re just trying to teach the babies at a young age that the only way to kill hate is with love,” she explained.

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)” follows Henson’s successful memoir, “Around the Way Girl: A Memoir,” which landed on bestseller lists with its honest recount of her formative years in Washington, D.C., attending Howard University, and her ascent in Hollywood.

The narrative weaves significant life lessons into engaging stories, aiming to carve pathways of understanding and acceptance for young readers.

“You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!)” marks another significant stride in Henson’s career as an author.

The book is set to be released on June 18, 2024, and is currently available for pre-order, encouraging early engagement from readers eager to dive into little TJ’s world.