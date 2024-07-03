Taraji P. Henson Responds To Keith Lee After BET Awards Mishap: “His Ego Is Hurt” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taraji P. Henson said Keith Lee was sitting in the wrong seat during the BET Awards, leading to their awkward viral encounter.

Taraji P. Henson has responded to TikTok food critic Keith Lee after he shared his reaction to the viral mishap at last weekend’s BET Awards.

Lee and his wife were sitting front row during the ceremony when host Taraji confused him with another social media influencer. A clip of the awkward encounter was shared wildly online and Lee spoke out to defend Henson, blaming BET for “extremely rushed” production.

However, Henson has come forward claiming that Lee was actually sat in the wrong seat. She also said the mishap hurt his ego and he should just move on.

“Life really is too short for this behavior,” the actress wrote in the morningjuiceboxtv comment section. He wasn’t in his seat️. They give celebrity assigned seats!”

Furthermore, Henson said she practised “all day,” despite Lee claiming the segment felt “unprepared and unprofessional.”

She continued, “I rehearsed all damn day to go hit my mark and that young man wasn’t in his seat so HE MISSED HIS MOMENT! His ego is hurt. He will be fine. I cleaned it up at the end of the show. No love lost here. #GodBless”

Henson was commenting on a since-deleted TikTok Lee shared after the BET Awards. In the video, Lee drops the rose Henson handed him during the segment.

“Our name will be known in every room its supposed to be, when it’s supposed to be, how it’s supposed, with no confusion,” he captioned the video.

Keith Lee Defends Taraji P. Henson

It’s unlikely Henson saw Lee’s follow-up video, explaining why he discarded the rose.

“I didn’t think Taraji had any ill will or any ill intentions behind the situation. The situation happened the way it did. It is what it is. I made a video last night where I had the rose that was given to me in my hand, and I let it fall on the floor,” he explained.

“The reason I did this had nothing to do with Taraji P. Henson,” Lee added. “The reason I dropped it on the floor is that I wholeheartedly believe that wasn’t my rose. That wasn’t my moment. It was given to me, but it wasn’t mine. And I always say I don’t want nothing that ain’t mine. I want what’s meant for me. Nothing less. Nothing more.”