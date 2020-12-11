Taraji P. Henson Taking On Racism In Directorial Debut

(AllHipHop News)
Taraji P. Henson will make her feature film directorial debut with the drama “Two-Faced.”
The “Empire” star will also take on a supporting role as the mother of a black high school senior who takes on her popular principal after uncovering evidence of his racist past.
The screenplay, written by recent UCLA Screenwriting Program graduate Cat Wilkins, won first place in the feature comedy category at the 2020 UCLA Screenwriters Showcase.
“After two decades spent in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to finally jump behind it for my feature directorial debut,” Taraji tells Deadline. “It’s important that stories be told from a woman’s point of view… I can’t wait to bring this hilariously heartfelt script by Cat Wilkins to life.”