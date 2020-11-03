Taraji P. Henson Tapped To Host 2020 American Music Awards

(AllHipHop News)
The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, November 22 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Oscar-nominated/Emmy-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Empire) will emcee the event as the evening’s host.
“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” says the former Howard University drama student. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”
Henson also teamed with the American Music Awards to put together a 15-track Voting Playlist on Spotify. The collection includes songs by Marvin Gaye, Dionne Warwick, Gil Scott-Heron, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mary J. Blige, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Boogie, and more.
Our #AMAs host @tarajiphenson put together a playlist for you to listen to while in line at your polling place! 🎶 Listen here: https://t.co/p0VmUnsWB5 pic.twitter.com/PxcEymGRxr
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 2, 2020
Hip Hop artist Roddy Ricch and R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd go into this year’s AMAs with the most nominations (8). They are followed by “Savage” rapstress Megan Thee Stallion (5) whose nods include New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Tand Taylor Swift, are up for Artist of the Year. The Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop category features Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Lil Baby’s My Turn, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake.
The 2020 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Winners for the show are decided entirely by fan-vote. Voting is open for all AMA categories at TheAMAs.com/Vote.
#AMAs Artist of the Year:
♦️ @justinbieber
♦️ @PostMalone
♦️ @RoddyRicch
♦️ @taylorswift13
♦️ @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/DZEtRDjloL
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020
#AMAs New Artist of the Year:
♦️ @LewisCapaldi
♦️ @DojaCat
♦️ @DaBabyDaBaby
♦️ @lilbaby4PF
♦️ @RoddyRicch
♦️ @theestallion pic.twitter.com/d2f5NL7i9X
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020
#AMAs Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop:
♦️ @lilbaby4PF “My Turn”
♦️ @LILUZIVERT “Eternal Atake”
♦️ @RoddyRicch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” pic.twitter.com/G4IC7Y4XPy
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020