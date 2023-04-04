Taraji P Henson To Guest Star In “Abbott Elementary”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Empire” star has signed on to portray “Abbott Elementary” character Vanetta in an April 12th episode of the ABC comedy series, according to a statement acquired by Variety.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis appeared in person at a Saturday PaleyFest LA panel – along with Janelle James and Chris Perfetti joining online – where details on the episode were revealed. Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson also pre-taped a message for the audience.

At the Paley Center for Media event, Taraji was announced to guest star as Vanetta, the mother of Janine (played by Quinta).

The upcoming episode has been set to follow Janine planning a Memorial Day weekend solo trip when the getaway is derailed by her mother’s sudden appearance.

Titled “Mom,” the episode has been scheduled to air at 9pm Eastern Time on April.12th. It is the 21st episode of “Abbott Elementary” Season 2.