Tasha K Apologizes To Cardi B—Then Deletes Messages

The vlogger said she does not post videos because the rap star is too sensitive.

Cardi B checked Joe Budden about shading her new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos,” and siding with a woman who was found guilty of slandering her.

Cardi recently headed to went to social media to vent about Budden talking negatively about her and being cool with Tasha K. After she checked Budden, Ice Spice jumped in.

Tasha K was brought up at one point, and she soon apologized again for her actions against Cardi B. In several since-deleted posts, she listed a few clarifications directly to Cardi. For one, she explained how she never said Offset “raped” a child nor has she been “sued or found liable” for that.

Tasha K also mentioned that she never lied about telling her viewers Cardi B “drugged and robbed men to pay for studio time.” She said she was also never sued for that.

She then addressed an accusation that Offset had sex with Suge Knight’s current girlfriend. The video blogger said that the woman was the one that allegedly released Offset’s text messages and number.

“I never Googled his address or his parents!” she said. “This is a lie! I was never sued for or found liable of!”

Tasha K addressed the STD allegations that she published as well, saying, “I was SUED by you because I refused to take the videos down and issue a public apology to you during that time! I was in fact found liable of these statements StarMarie made about you! And was ordered to pay you 4 million! This is true!”

In her final post, Tasha K noted she’s “currently in bankruptcy court attempting to work out a fair payment plan to pay” Cardi B. She also mentioned that she has stopped making videos because Cardi is “sensitive.” Cardi B has not responded.