Americans still have to wait to see Harriet Tubman’s face on a $20 bill, but the 19th-century antislavery activist’s face can now be seen on Bobby Shmurda’s body. The Brooklyn-bred rapper got Tubman inked on his arm.

TMZ caught up with the tattoo artist that designed the Harriet Tubman portrait. Daz Léone told the outlet he is a childhood friend of the musician born Ackquille Pollard. Léone also explained the inspiration behind the “Hot N####” hitmaker’s latest limb illustration.

The website reports:

Daz says Bobby wanted to get a Harriet Tubman tat on his arm because she’s an idol of his, and so are his single mother and grandmother who raised him. We’re told Shmurda’s body art is meant to honor strong Black women, and for Tubman specifically… Daz says Bobby told him her story has always resonated with him as he first learned about her in school, and even more in recent years.

Daz Léone shared a photo of Bobby Shmurda’s new Harriet Tubman tattoo on his Instagram page. He wrote in the picture’s caption, “First session of a long project. Welcome home bro. He got some fire on the way 🤫.”

Bobby Shmurda was released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility in February 2021. The 26-year-old rap star was incarcerated for over six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy and weapons charges in 2016. Shmurda was given credit for the two years of time served before he was convicted.

According to the Brooklyn Drill pioneer, he accepted two extra years in his plea deal in order to ensure his GS9 comrade Rowdy Rebel was also sentenced to only seven years instead of the twelve years the “Computers” performer was facing. Rowdy Rebel declared about Bobby Shmurda, “I never seen [you] fold or bend through treacherous times, always thinking [and] doing for others. I thank God I got a friend like you I could call a brother.”