Taxstone & Associates Caught Throwing Rope Out Of Prison To Smuggle In Contraband

Taxstone finds himself embroiled in controversy again following alleged prison misconduct for trying to smuggle contraband into prison.

Taxstone allegedly masterminded an old-school smuggling scheme involving contraband and a rope tossed out of a window at MDC-Brooklyn prison, authorities have revealed.

The popular podcast personality, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, faces accusations alongside co-defendants Ian Diez, Jonathan Guerrero, Abel Mora and Mayovanex Rodriguez for allegedly hatching a plot to bring illegal items into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

According to federal prosecutors, between April and June 2024, Taxstone utilized an illegally obtained cell phone from within MDC-Brooklyn to coordinate with accomplices outside the facility.

Authorities obtained voice recordings allegedly featuring Taxstone clearly describing a throwback smuggling technique: tossing a makeshift “line” out of a prison window to allow conspirators on the outside to attach prohibited items, which would then be reeled back into the institution.

The plot unraveled dramatically on June 30, 2024, when Diez, Guerrero, Mora and Rodriguez allegedly attempted to execute Taxstone’s plan.

Correctional staff spotted the group pulling a rope into the recreation room of their cell block.

When officers intervened, they discovered a cache of contraband dangling at the rope’s end, including marijuana, suboxone strips, a scalpel, cigarettes, lighters and a cellphone charger.

Federal prosecutors charge the defendants with conspiracy to smuggle contraband, an offense carrying a maximum penalty of up to 10 years behind bars if convicted. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell Noble and Elizabeth D’Antonio are leading the prosecution effort.

Taxstone, once a prominent voice in the Hip-Hop podcasting scene, initially rose to fame through his frank and gritty commentary on the popular “Tax Season” podcast.

His career took a dramatic turn in 2016 following a deadly altercation.

In January 2017, Taxstone was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Ronald McPhatter, a bodyguard for Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, during a backstage confrontation at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

After a high-profile trial, Taxstone was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and weapons charges in March 2023. He received a 35-year prison sentence in June 2023, effectively ending his promising media career.