EXCLUSIVE: Taxstone’s Sentencing Date Scheduled Following Manslaughter Conviction

Taxstone will learn how much time he will spend in prison after he was convicted of killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard. Read more.

After a controversial trial, the sentencing date for podcast personality Taxstone has been scheduled for April 19, 2023, following his conviction on charges related to a deadly shooting at Irving Plaza.

Taxstone, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and other counts but was acquitted of second-degree murder and other counts.

The trial took place in March of 2023.

The events leading up to the Irving Plaza shooting were rooted in a feud between Taxstone and rapper Troy Ave. The conflict came to a tragic head on May 25, 2016, when a shooting occurred at the venue during a T.I. concert.

The violent incident resulted in the death of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald McPhatter, and injured several others.

During the trial, Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, took the stand to testify against Taxstone. This testimony was pivotal in the case’s outcome, providing key evidence linking Taxstone to the shooting.

The two have a history of animosity, and their dispute had been well-documented on social media and in interviews before the tragic event.

Taxstone is also awaiting sentencing for federal gun crimes stemming from the shooting.

Between October 2015 and May 25, 2016, Taxstone illegally obtained a Keltec 9mm semi-automatic handgun outside New York.

Despite a previous felony conviction barring him from possessing firearms, Tax carried the gun to Irving Plaza and confronted Troy Ave leading to the shooting death of McPhatter.

Campbell was arrested on January 17, 2017, and has been in federal custody since. He pleaded guilty to both counts of the indictment, which include receiving a firearm in interstate commerce with intent to commit another felony and possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.