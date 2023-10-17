Tay Keith Reacts To Playing Part In Drake’s Tie With Michael Jackson’s Billboard Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Memphis native hopes to win a Grammy Award for his work.

For the thirteenth time in his career, Drake has the most popular song in America. The Canadian’s Tay Keith-produced “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100 chart.

Drake moved into a tie with the late King of Pop Micheal Jackson for most Number Ones on the Hot 100 for male soloists. The For All the Dogs album creator now only trails Rihanna (14), Mariah Carey (19), and The Beatles (20) on the all-time list.

“Being [a part] of [a] history-breaking Michael Jackson record for most Hot 100 #1s is insane dawg,” tweeted Tay Keith on October 16. He previously reached the pinnacle of that Billboard chart with Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake in 2018 and Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage in 2022.

Being apart of history breaking michael jackson record for most hot100 #1s is insane dawg — Tay Keith (@taykeith) October 16, 2023

In addition to working with Drake, 2023 also saw Tay Keith produce “Pound Town” by rising Hip-Hop star Sexyy Red. Recent songs by Westside Gunn and Offset also included beats crafted by the Middle Tennessee State University graduate.

“Facts, I went crazy this year hopefully a Grammy this time🤦🏾‍♂️🔥,” posted Keith in response to a fan celebrating the 27-year-old Memphis native’s production run over the last several months.

Tay Keith (born Brytavious Chambers) scored one official Grammy nomination at the 61st ceremony in 2019 for his contribution to “Sicko Mode.” However, the golden gramophone for Best Rap Song went to Drake’s “God’s Plan” that year.