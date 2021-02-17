Tay Keith Teams Up With McDonald’s For Limited-Edition Crispy Chicken Sandwich Capsule

(AllHipHop News)
Travis Scott is not the only Hip Hop representative to ink a deal with McDonald’s in recent months. The fast-food giant collaborated with music producer Tay Keith for a limited-edition Crispy Chicken Sandwich capsule.
The bundle also features a never-before-heard track created by Tay Keith on 7” vinyl. “Crispyjuicytender” hoodies, with a waveform design of Keith’s original track on one sleeve, are part of the capsule too.
Since his rise as one of the leading music production minds in Hip Hop, Tay Keith has worked with Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Meek Mill, Future, Lil Baby, Beyoncé, and more artists. The Memphis native earned a Best Rap Song Grammy nomination for Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”
Beginning February 18 at noon ET, consumers will have early access to the secure a Crispy Chicken Sandwich capsule via CHKNDrop.com. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be widely available for purchase at local participating McDonald’s restaurants starting February 23.