Taylor Bennett Talks Deciding To Come Out As Bisexual On Twitter

Chance The Rapper’s younger brother reflects on using social media to announce his sexuality.

Back in 2017, Taylor Bennett revealed he identifies as bisexual. The Coming of Age album creator made the announcement to his followers on Twitter.

“I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou 🤘🏽,” tweeted Taylor Bennett in January of that year.

Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee recently sat down with Taylor Bennett. The Fox Soul interview included Chance The Rapper’s younger brother discussing his decision to publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I didn’t tell my dad, I didn’t tell my mom, I didn’t tell my brother. I literally said it on Twitter and then walked in the house and then told my dad, told my mom, told my brother while we were in Malibu or Miami for some trip that Chance was on,” recalled Taylor Bennett.

He continued, “I think it was like a thing where because I had that tool [Twitter] it made it something where I didn’t have to have those conversations like a lot of other people do or still do. And then also again, which this isn’t everybody’s situation, I was thinking all these different things like, ‘Wow, you got all these reasons that you could come out and be this person.'”

Taylor Bennett posted his 2017 coming-out Twitter thread the day before his 21st birthday. The now-26-year-old Chicago native also commented on how his spirituality connected to his courage to share his sexuality with the world.

“I grew up with different kids that were sleeping on the train and maybe not even telling me because they had been kicked out of their crib,” said Bennett. “I think the biggest thing was that I was about to be 21, so it was just like a space and a time where God, I think, kind of tapped me on the shoulder.”