Taylor Swift Comes To Aid Of Flavor Flav & U.S. Women’s Olympic Water Polo Team 

Flavor Flav pledged his support to the three-time Olympic gold-winning water polo team, and now Taylor Swift has lent a hand.

Flavor Flav received a boost from Taylor Swift after stepping in to fund the U.S. women’s water polo team at the Paris Olympics.

The Public Enemy member and self-proclaimed Swiftie recently pledged his support to the Olympic champions team after hearing about the struggles many female athletes endure. As well as supporting the team at the upcoming Paris Olympics, Flav wanted to treat the sporting stars to a concert from one of his favorite artists.

However, after Flav reached out, Taylor Swift gifted the entire team and supporting staff tickets to a show on The Eras Tour.

“If you want a reason to love Taylor Swift some more,” Flavor Flav shared on social media. “The water polo coach and I reached out to Taylor and her team to buy a huge amount of tickets,,, and Taylor, being the QUEEN that she is,,, gave the whole team and coaches and staff tickets for free.”

Favor Flav was moved to help the team after reading an Instagram post from captain Maggie Steffens earlier this month.

“Some may not know this, but most Olympians need a 2nd (or 3rd) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!),” she wrote in part. “Especially female sports and female athletes.”

Flav stepped into the comment section to pledge his support for the team who won gold at the last 3 Olympic games.

“As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl,” he wrote. “Whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team. My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”