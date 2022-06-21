TDE Artist Isaiah Rashad Receives Key To His Hometown

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Isaiah Rashad received his flowers in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee when he was awarded his own day! Read more!

On Friday, June 17th, rapper Isaiah Rashad has received the key to his hometown from the Chattanooga mayor, Tim Kelly.

According to Times Free Press, Kelly presented the artist with the accolade on stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, after he performed in front of a massive crowd on the Which Stage.

He proclaimed the day of the ceremony, “Isaiah Rashad Day,” saying, “You’ve made Chattanooga proud.”

As a young Tennessean, Isaiah Rashad was privileged to tour with artists like Juicy J and Joey Bada$$, eventually signing to Top Dawg Entertainment in 2013. He has been blazing a trail for himself ever since.

The festival dropped a shout of on their social media. The caption said, “Ain’t nothin’ but a good day with @isaiahrashad Congrats on receiving the key to the city of Chattanooga!”

Ain't nothin' but a good day with @isaiahrashad 😮‍💨 Congrats on receiving the key to the city of Chattanooga! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cCE0pN9bpa — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) June 18, 2022

The rapper is booked and busy this summer. He recently announced being included on two major festivals.

He will be rocking out at the Afropunk Festival from Saturday, September 10th to Sunday, September 11th and the Firefly Festival from Thursday, September 22nd to Sunday September 25th.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival started Thursday, June 16th and ended on Sunday, June 19th.