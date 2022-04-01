TDE & Its Latest Signee Doechii Partner With Capitol Records

Top Dawg Entertainment’s new artist Doechii officially joined the Capitol Records roster.

Capitol Records and TDE announced a partnership centered around Doechii on Thursday (March 31). The labels unveiled the deal on the heels of Doechii releasing “Persuasive,” her debut single for TDE.

“Top Dawg Entertainment is excited to partner with Capitol Records to provide a platform for Doechii to fulfill her artistic ambitions,” TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said. “Doechii’s energy is contagious and, together with Capitol, we’re committed to helping her share her gifts with the world.”

Capitol’s CEO Michelle Jubelirer added, “The first time I heard Doechii’s music, I experienced that incredible chill-inducing feeling that I live for, as both a music executive and music fan. That feeling has only grown deeper as I’ve gotten to know this amazing young artist and heard more of what she’s been creating in the studio. It’s a real honor to be partnering with Top Dawg and TDE as we work to introduce Doechii to audiences around the world and help her develop into the global superstar we know that she’ll become.”

Doechii dropped two EPs, 2020’s Oh The Places You’ll Go and 2021’s BRA-LESS, before signing with TDE in 2022. She previously worked with TDE’s Isaiah Rashad, appearing on the song “Wat U Sed” from his album The House Is Burning.

Check out the video for Doechii’s “Persuasive” below.