TDE President Punch Reveals Touching Story Behind Kendrick Lamar’s “Mortal Man”

Top Dawg Entertainment mastermind Punch has just revealed the remarkable story behind one of Kendrick Lamar’s most notable, critically acclaimed album deep cuts.

In a surprising revelation, Top Dawg Entertainment’s (TDE) president, Punch, has opened up about a pivotal moment in the creation of Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed album To Pimp a Butterfly. As the album neared completion, with roughly 70% of the work done, Kendrick Lamar found himself grappling with the weight of his ambitious concept. The candid Instagram post shared by Punch sheds light on how a moment of creative uncertainty that nearly derailed the iconic project ended up paving the way for the masterpiece that is K. Dot’s “Mortal Man.”

“I remember Kdot was feeling a bit lost in the concept, it happens sometimes when your in the thick of the battle, it’s easy to kind of lose sight of the original purpose as new ideas and thought enter in,” Punch wrote in the post “in the thick of the battle.”

Feeling the pressure, Lamar turned to his trusted confidant for guidance.

“He hit me and asked if I could write something to sum up the album and where we were going,” he wrote. “I thought about it and wrote some words and sent it to him.”

But after sending the words to Lamar, there was no immediate indication of their significance. Punch recalled. But little did he know that his contribution would become a key element of the album. Fast forward a few months later, and the album was finally complete. During the final playback session before its release, Punch was in for a surprise.

“He said ‘thanks’ and we kept moving with business as usual,” he said. “We listened to the album for a final time right before release, and I hear something new on the end of ‘Mortal Man’ that I hadn’t heard. Then I realized these were the words that I sent Dot months before!”

In a twist, Kendrick Lamar had subtly woven Punch’s words into the album, a gesture that caught even the TDE president off guard. For Punch, this moment remains deeply personal, emphasizing the secrecy surrounding Lamar’s creative process.

“Even when we played it back during the process he never played that section,” he wrote. “This will always be a special moment for me.”

Being a part of To Pimp a Butterfly in such a meaningful way is something Punch cherishes, especially considering the album’s profound impact on music and culture. Upon its release, To Pimp a Butterfly became an instant classic, cementing Kendrick Lamar’s place as one of the greatest artists of his generation. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 324,000 copies in its first week, a remarkable feat in the streaming era.

To Pimp a Butterfly was lauded by critics and fans alike for its innovative fusion of Hip-Hop, jazz, and funk, as well as its unflinching exploration of themes like race, identity, and social justice. The album’s lead single, “Alright,” became an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement, further solidifying its cultural significance. To Pimp a Butterfly went on to earn Kendrick Lamar 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, and won the award for Best Rap Album.

