TDE Rapper Ray Vaughn Goes After Joey Bada$$ Over Kendrick Lamar “GNX” Track

Tap in and hear what the TDE signee has to say.

West Coast rapper Ray Vaughn has responded to Joey Bada$$ over his recent slights to the region embedded within his “The Ruler’s Back” freestyle.

On Wednesday (January 8) the TDE signee shared his volatile new release “Crashout Heritage” in which he fired off direct shots at a number of targets including Tory Lanez and well known Drake stan Mal from the New Rory & Mal podcast and formerly the Joe Budden network. However, his most-wanted bounty appeared to be none other than Joey Bada$$ himself.

Ray tagged Joey in a tweet featuring a clip of the visual for the track, during which he degrades the East Coast rapper with a reference effectively son’ing him for Boosie Badazz. Not to mention, he does so over the thoughtful GNX album cut “The Heart Pt. 6” which captures Kendrick Lamar at one of his most vulnerable points publicly since Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

“2025 no sneak dissin, only crashouts,” Ray wrote in the tweet.

As for the diss itself, Ray raps, “What’s with the sneak dissin’? Takin’ shots at us, then hide the Uzi/ ‘Cause the only bada** the world was recognizin’ is Boosie.”

He continues in the bar directly after, “Please don’t get confused with shootin’ the movies, we really shootin’.”

In a post AllHipHop shared featuring Ray’s bars gunning for Joey, users flooded the comments section with their eager hopes for a battle between the two rappers.

“Yea! This is a great battle. Good match up!” one user wrote in a remark, to which another added, “lol I love Hip-Hop.”

Another user shared their theory that instances like this are what empower superstar artists to levels never seen before, comparing the lore of Kendrick to that of prime JAY-Z.

“Dot really looking like King right now…” the user wrote in part. “This reminds me of when you went at Jay unless you were considered a great….you had to deal with Bleek, Beans, etc. So until you get your pen and name up…those shots ain’t landing. That’s how you stay King for a while too.”

Other users were skeptical, voicing their doubts that a rising artist such as Ray could cut the mustard when it comes to matching up with a babyface veteran such as Joey.

“This is dope! However.. Joey will clean this n#### up!” one user exclaimed.

“Joey flow is much harder then this who is this dude,” another user added, to which a user followed up with, “The whole TDE has to mention somebody name to get motion.