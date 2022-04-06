Tee Grizzley Aims To Change Lives Of Former Inmates With Gaming Partnership

Tee Grizzley seeks to provide opportunities to ex-inmates through a partnership with XSET, which was co-founded by Clinton Sparks.

The 300 Entertainment artist announced the partnership on his Grand Theft Auto server, which has become one of the most popular GTA V servers worldwide. Tee Grizzley teamed up with XSET to introduce ex-inmates to gaming opportunities, allowing them to find legal ways to make money.

“I’m excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level,” Tee Grizzley said in a press release. “I’ve always loved gaming for fun, but now it’s so much more than that. I’ve seen how this industry can really change lives and I can’t wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have.”

Tee Grizzley’s partnership with XSET includes three installments of exclusive merchandise. Proceeds from the first drop will be used to donate gaming consoles to ex-inmates.

“XSET is about pushing boundaries and redefining the world of gaming,” its co-founder Clinton Sparks said. “We are excited to welcome Tee Grizzley to the set to help give a second chance to those who need one, as well as continuing to introduce gaming to those unfamiliar with the opportunities it provides. XSET is building the world’s greatest culture club and Tee with his music, gaming and entrepreneurial spirit is an amazing representation of what that means.”

Check out XSET’s Grizzley Gang merch here.