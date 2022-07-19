Tee Grizzley Reveals He Thought He Would Spend Life In Prison Until He Began Studying Law Behind Bars 

Tee Grizzley contemplated a lifetime in prison before hitting the law library to research his case: “I didn’t think I was getting out.”

Tee Grizzley thought that he would remain behind bars for the rest of his life after being arrested and charged in 2015 for a series of robberies at Michigan State University. However, he was determined to regain his freedom and get out of prison, so he took the law (books) into his own hands.

“I didn’t think I was getting out,” Grizzley said during a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast “Man, look I got n##### in there telling me, ‘You better take ten years if they try to give that to you.’”

He continued and explained he turned to his legal team for advice on what to do next. He also sought advice from fellow inmates. However, they and his lawyers urged him to do whatever he could to avoid going to trial. Nonetheless, he wasn’t too keen on spending a decade behind bars and so took matters into his own hands.

Tee Grizzley – “First Day Out”

He decided to hit the law library to research his case. He started with the tool his allegedly used in the robberies. “They say we armed cause of the sledgehammer, right?” Tee Grizzley explained. “So I get in the law book. First thing I see I go to that type of s###, and they say, ‘You can only consider something a weapon if they use it to threaten somebody and demand something.’ I ain’t never told nobody I was gonna hit them with the hammer. I ain’t raised nobody or nothing. So they can’t say that that’s a weapon.”

Tee Grizzley then took the idea to his lawyer who, despite his previous advice to the contrary, believed he was onto something.

He recalled: “I told my lawyer that and my lawyer surprised like, ‘No you right.’ I’m like, ‘The f### you mean I’m right? You knew this before me. I get to tell my co-defendant, ‘Look read the law book. Look at every case,’ and we end up getting up out that m###########.” Check out the episode below.

Tee Grizzley recorded his hit single “First Day Out” just days after his parole ended in October 2016. The track became the lead single from his debut mixtape, My Moment released in 2017.