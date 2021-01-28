Tee Grizzley’s Brother Baby Grizzley Indicted On Gun Charge

The Detroit rapper's younger brother is facing 10 years in prison after the cops caught him with a gun in December of 2020.

Tee Grizzley’s younger brother is facing more legal problems just four months after his release from state prison.

Marcellus Wallace, AKA Baby Grizzley has been indicted on a federal gun charge.

According to The Detroit News, Baby Grizzley was stopped on December 8th. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, an open container of alcohol, and two .45 caliber guns.

Both Baby Grizzley and another man named Nolan Dasgupta – Francis were charged with being felons in possession of a firearm. They face up to 10 years in federal prison.

In October, Baby Grizzley was released from prison after serving a 5-year bid for robbery.

Tee Grizzley posted a message to his Instagram account after The Detroit News reported the indictment.

“Free Bro 💔 this Shìt just crushed me but ima hold this s### down like I been doing my boy I got us,” Tee Grizzley said.

Tee Grizzley, who recently released the track “Gave That Back,” with his younger brother Baby Grizzley, revealed that he was “crushed.”

