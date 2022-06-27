Teen Busted At Dorm For Slaying Of Rapper Moneygang Vontae

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cops in the Bronx have collard a suspect they believe was involved in the shocking broad daylight murder of rapper Moneygang Vontae.

Moneygang Vontae, born Avanti Frowner, 27, was a Chicago native in town to shoot a music video.

He had just left an eye doctor’s appointment when five men targeted him for his flashy jewelry.

The aspiring artist was shot and killed during a struggle on June 9th inside The Amazing Community Pharmacy on Tremont Ave.

Late last week, police arrested an 18-year-old suspect named River Jones. The cops busted the teenager in his dorm room at Monroe College in New Rochelle.

Crystal clear surveillance footage captured the struggle, as well as Jones’ involvement, although the cops have yet to reveal if he was the trigger man or not.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned this week. Police are still looking for the four other suspects on the loose.