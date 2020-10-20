Teenager Sues 6ix9ine For Molesting Her, Rapper’s Lawyer Vows To Fight Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News)
The teenaged girl at the center of an underaged scandal involving Tekashi 6ix9ine is suing the controversial rapper.
Before 6ix9ine was famous, he appeared in a video with a 13-year-old girl who was filmed “engaging in oral intercourse” with one man, while 6ix9ine was seen thrusting his pelvis behind her, while smacking her bare butt.
In another clip, the naked teen sat on 6ix9ine’s lap as she was groped by another grown man. The girl’s mom alerted police to the existence of the video, which resulted in felony charges against the Brooklyn rap star.
In 2018, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. He avoided prison in that case, but he was sentenced to four years probation, as well as 1,000 hours of community service.
The Jane Doe victim filed her lawsuit against 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, claiming the rapper and his buddy gave her drugs and alcohol before they abused her.
“As an internationally known rap and hip hop artist and performer, defendant Hernandez uploaded [the videos] onto various social media accounts on the internet with the intention and expectation that millions of people would view the videos,” according to the complaint.
Jane Doe says 6ix9ine “severely injured” her, and inflicted “severe emotional and psychological injuries.” 6ix9ine’s lawyer blasted Jane Doe for waiting five years, but the girl is well within her rights under the Child Crimes Act.