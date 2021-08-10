Tekashi 69’s Drug Dealing NYPD Sergeant Learns Her Fate Next Month

A police officer who was busted dealing drugs with Tekashi 69 and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods will be sentenced to prison this fall!

Former NYPD Sergeant Arlicia Robinson admitted to helping the gang sell at least 100 grams of heroin in the Bronx, in July of 2018.

The Feds caught Robinson in a “reverse sting,” which captured her dealing drugs with the gang on video.

She was arrested on November 19, 2018, the same day Tekashi 69, his manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, and the gang’s alleged Godfather Mel “Murda” Jones were rounded up by the Feds and charged with racketeering.

Robinson’s role in the heroin smuggling ring also came up during Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony Harv Ellison’s trial, when Tekashi 69 testified against his former gang in October of 2019.

Kristian “CEO Kris” Cruz, was a “Five Star General” with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Like Tekashi 69, he decided to cooperate with the gang to get a lighter sentence.

Cruz said Robinson was the girlfriend of one of his associates. He hired her to transport the drugs because he believed she would attract less attention.

Robinson worked for a division of the Housing Bureau. Her unit was responsible for policing 22 projects throughout Brooklyn.

She transported heroin for Nine Trey members on three different occasions in the summer of 2018.

The lethal drug was resold by the gang, including Tekashi 69 who admitted to selling a kilo himself, before the gang’s top leadership was taken down.

Robinson was suspended from the NYPD. She is free on $100,000 bail.

Robinson struck a plea deal with prosecutors. She is expected to receive anywhere between five to six years in prison.

Arlicia Robinson will be sentenced on September 10, 2021, at noon.