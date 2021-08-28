Tekashi 69 Gets Into Fight In A Mall And Snitches On Himself

Tekashi 69 ran into some trouble in a local mall, and then leaked the footage himself! Did he violate his probation?

Trouble seems to follow rapper Tekashi 69 wherever he goes.

In a new video that has gone viral, the New York rapper appears to have gotten into a scuffle at a mall.

In the video, you can see Tekashi 69 yelling at an unidentified man, asking the man to “run it back” as an unidentified person in his entourage mouths off as well.

Clothes are scattered all over the floor in the background of the unidentified store, which appears to be a JCPenney’s or a Macy’s department store.

The rapper, who has been bragging that he travels without security, confirmed he was in a fight during a chat on Clubhouse with his new buddy, Wack 100.

“You seen the video?” Tekashi 69 asked Wack 100, who replied chuckling “yeah yeah I see the video, this n#### was fighting in the mall.”

“That’s what I’m saying ain’t no f###### security in the f###### mall n##### want to act up you see what happened right?” Tekashi 69 feuded.

Tekashi 69 is still on probation after getting caught up in a racketeering trial with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 69 was freed from prison early in April of 2020, after cooperating with the government and testifying against his former gang associates.

He served a little under two years for drug dealing, assaults, and causing a wave of violence around New York with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He didn’t seem to be concerned about violating the terms of his five-year probation, as he chatted up the incident on Clubhouse.

Since his release, Tekashi 69, who has a net worth of $20 million, has been involved in several high-profile incidents.

In one incident, Tekashi 69’s friend beat up a man outside of a paintball range in Florida.

The “Tattletale” rapper also rolled up on Meek Mill in a parking garage, tried to fight with boxer Geronta Davis, and he almost came to blows in a Miami restaurant with another man who tried to videotape him.