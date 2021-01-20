Tekashi 69 Gets Into A Fight At Miami Paintball Range

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Tekashi 69 ran into some troubles in Miami yesterday (January 19th).
The rapper was at a paintball range, where he was involved in some sort of altercation. According to various reports, Tekashi 69 became irked when a man incessantly harassed him and labeled him a rat.
An altercation broke out and the name-caller was slugged in the face and knocked to the ground. He was also stomped on for good measure.
Fox News talk show host Andy Slater broke the news that the cops were involved in the situation.
UPDATE: After an investigation, the alleged victim made up most of his story, police sources tell me.
The incident, which did involve Tekashi69, took place at a paintball shooting range in Miami.
The rapper has been cleared of any wrongdoing. https://t.co/7iShdMJj8U
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 20, 2021
The original report labeled the incident a strong-armed robbery, but Slayter later confirmed Tekashi 69 was cleared of any wrongdoing after the “victim made up most of his story.”
Tekashi 69 was sentenced to two years in prison after he cooperated with the government and testified against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a RICO case that brought down the gang’s top leadership.
He was released early from his prison in April of 2020 and served out the rest of his sentence and home confinement.
The rapper is still serving out five years’ worth of probation over the crimes he committed with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Tekashi 69 is also still on probation for a 2015 sexual assault conviction.