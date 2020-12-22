Tekashi 69 Heading Back To Court Over Botched Rap-A-Lot Robbery

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Tekashi 69 is heading to court again for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
The rap star is being sued by two people who claimed they were brutalized and robbed by the rap star and five of his former gang associates on April 3rd, 2018.
According to court documents, Seketha “Skyy L. Daniels” Wonzer and Kevin Dozier were robbed in a case of mistaken identity, after Tekashi 69 and his gang buddies robbed them at gunpoint, believing they were affiliated with J. Prince’s Rap-A-Lot Records label, since they yelled “F### Rap-A-Lot” during the attack.
Tekashi 69 did not participate in the robbery, but he co-signed the attack by filming the brazen, daylight attack from an SUV sitting outside of the building.
Wonzer and Dozier were actually heading to a studio in the building at the invitation of DJ Thoro, who works closely with rap star 50 Cent.
The victims said they lost jewelry, $1,500 cash, a hard drive with 12 years worth of data, their cameras, and most of all their peace of mind. They are suing for assault, battery, and emotional distress.
During his trial in October of 2019, Tekashi 69 admitted to the robbery, and another Nine Trey member named Denard “Drama” Butler also admitted to the crime, although Drama denied holding the gun, claiming he only roughed the pair up.
“It is my sincere belief that his involvement in the instant offense stems from his desire to be part of something and to have his music career gain traction. In other words, he’s a ‘hanger-on,’” Drama’s lawyer Kenneth Paul told Judge Engelmayer before he was sentenced to five years in prison.
J. Prince also addressed Tekashi 69 and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods’ botched robbery.
“Let me just make myself clear, if him or any of those clowns were to try to rob me or anyone from the #Rapalot family bad news would’ve beat them home,” J Prince said on Instagram shortly after Tekashi 69 testified about the crime.
In October of 2020, a Jane Doe who was molested by the rapper in a video when she was 13-years-old sued the rap star. In several clips, the naked girl sat on 6ix9ine’s lap, and engaged in oral sex with another man, as 69 thrusted his pelvis behind her in the vide.
Jane Doe’s mom eventually called the cops on the rapper, who was hit with felony charges. In 2018, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. He avoided prison in that case, but he was sentenced to four years probation, as well as 1,000 hours of community service.
Jane Doe’s lawsuit claims she was plied with drugs and alcohol before Tekashi 69 and his friends abused her.