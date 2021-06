Tekashi 69 is taking his show on the road with a gig all the way over in Russia. The rap star will be performing in Moscow on July 31 at the Music Media Dome facility in the city.

According to sources, the all-ages show is already close to selling out, just days after Tekashi 69 made the announcement to his 23 million followers on social media.

And, if one can trust Tekashi 69’s words, he is getting paid a princely sum to hit the stage. In May, Tekashi 69 bragged about how much money he makes per show, compared to other rappers.

“RAPPERS LIE AND SAY THEY GET 200,000 A SHOW AND BE PERFORMING IN FRONT A DEAD CROWD WITH 700 PEOPLE THERE. I GET 500,000 DOLLARS A SHOW AND DO ARENAS,” he boasted.

According to the Music Media Dome’s website, the venue is the largest media space on the planet, so the show should be packed.

This is not the first time Tekashi 69 has touched down in Vladimir Putin’s country. The rapper performed in Moscow in September of 2018, just two months before he was indicted on RICO charges in the United States.

And, as one would expect, Tekashi 69’s show at Cition Hall in Moscow did not go down without controversy. Members of his crew pummeled and stomped a fan who attempted to get on stage to get close to the Brooklyn rap star.

Tekashi 69 managed to make it out of the country without facing charges for the vicious assault.

Tekashi 69 also has some Stans in the country.

In May of 2020, one of the Tekashi 69’s fans shocked the world after revealing his mother had paid for him to get numerous face tattoos to look exactly like his idol.

Take a look at the flyer below: