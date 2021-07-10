Tekashi 69 Kidnapper Isn’t Vaccinated; Loses Bid To Be Freed

A judge has refused to release the guy who kidnapped. Tekashi 69 over his fears he might catch the coronavirus – and it’s basically his fault!

The guy who kidnapped Tekashi 69 can forget about getting out of prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he has no one to blame but himself.

Anthony “Harv” Ellison was trying to take a page out of Tekashi 69’s playbook.

The rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper was released out of his two-year prison sentence early because he suffers from asthma.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, was also rewarded because he cooperated against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during a racketeering trial against the gang in 2020.

Harv also claimed his severe asthma put him at an elevated risk of catching the coronavirus as he serves out a 24-year prison sentence, thanks in part to the testimony of Tekashi 69.

He told Judge Paul Engelmayer that he had completely reformed himself already, even though he has only served two years of the two-decade sentence.

Harv also pointed to his clean record since being incarcerated, as well as his aspiration to run for Mayor of New York City, should he be released.

Earlier this week, Judge Engelmayer refused to release Harv, claiming he had refused to get vaccinated.

Had he done so and gotten vaxxed, the probability of Harv catching the coronavirus and getting sick would be greatly reduced.

Judge Engelmayer offered a little bit of praise to Harv for reforming himself over the past two years. However, letting him out after two years was not enough punishment for the violent crimes he committed on behalf of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Judge Engelmayer reminded Harv that he kidnapped Tekashi 69 at gunpoint and threatened to shoot him and his driver.

But more damning, was the fact that Harv sliced up a man named Mark Hobdy and permanently disfigured his face, just because he was friends with a man who had shot at a member of the gang.

“First, Ellison kidnapped Daniel Hernandez by ramming his vehicle, drawing a gun, and threatening—credibly, according to the testimony of the victims—to shoot him and his driver. Ellison ‘put two people in fear of their lives’ who ‘had done nothing to deserve that.’ His motivation was to steal jewelry from Hernandez and to punish Hernandez for disrespecting Ellison and, as perceived by Ellison, Nine Trey as well,” Judge Engelmayer said. “Finally, Ellison’s attack on Hobdy, in which he sliced open an innocent man’s face to send a message to others, was even

more cruel and bloodthirsty. Hobdy had not done anything to Ellison or Nine Trey, yet Ellison

disfigured him for life.

“Given the gravity of Ellison’s crimes, the fraction of the sentence imposed that he has to date served, and the fact that he has presented no or virtually no information in support of release that was not known to the Court at

the time of sentencing, his motion is frivolous,” Judge Engelmayer ruled.