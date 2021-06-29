Tekashi 69’s Baby’s Mother Sara Molina Launches CBD Line With Edibles And More

Tekashi 69’s baby’s mom Sara Molina is getting into the legalized drug business.

Sara, who has a young daughter with Tekashi 69, is cashing in on her Fame from being associated with the rapper. She has teamed up with Higher Life CBD to launch her brand Sara Molina Higher Life.

Sara’s full line of products includes edibles, CBD tinctures, skincare, and wellness offerings to her hundreds of thousands of followers across social media.

“We at Higher Life are excited to create these new offerings in conjunction with Sara Molina. This is a big step for us into the social media influencer sphere. We look forward to creating products that serve our customers with Ms. Molina far into the future,” said Higher Life CBD CEO Brandon Howard.

Higher Life CBD is a fast-growing company located in Indianapolis, Indiana, that offers high-grade CBD and Hemp products

The new deal should be good for Sara financially.

In a previous interview with AllHipHop, Sara blasted Tekashi 69 for abandoning their young daughter, both physically and financially – to be with his current girlfriend Jade.

“I mean, as hard as I go for my daughter, I go that hard because she deserves it. But it still has no effect – my daughter doesn’t know any of what’s going on,” Sara Molina told AllHipHop.com. “I feel like me and my family do that to the best of our ability to make sure she’s not thrown in the mix with she feels at odds with what the situation is. You know, feels like [the Tekashi 69 situation] is her fault or whatever. Kids go through their own feelings, kids, you know, they see what’s going on. But luckily, you know, it’s not so much out of the ordinary to where it’s affecting her. So, she’s good.”