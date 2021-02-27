Tekashi 69 Sued For Smashing Stripper In The Head With Champagne Bottle

(AllHipHop News)
Tekashi 69’s refusal to wear the identity of a “rat” has landed him in legal trouble.
Tekashi 69 was just slapped with a lawsuit filed by a Miami stripper, who claims he cracked her in the head with a champagne bottle.
The incident went down on February 20th inside of a Miami strip club called Gold Rush Cabaret. The rap star got into a beef with somebody who branded him a rat.
During a back and forth, Tekashi 69 became upset and reportedly threw a champagne bottle. Instead of hitting his intended mark, the bottle smashed Alexis Salaberrios in the head and seriously wounded her.
Salaberrios was rushed to the emergency room, where she had to get staples in her head to close a gaping wound. According to TMZ, Salaberrios is suing Tekashi 69 and Gold Rush Cabaret for gross negligence and aggravated battery.
Salaberrios included her employer for the evening in the lawsuit, claiming the Gold Rush Cabaret failed to provide adequate security for the night, despite being well aware of the type of violence that follows Tekashi 69 around.
Tekashi 69’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro labeled the entire lawsuit a money grab and maintained video camera footage taken at the club will vindicate his client of any wrongdoing.