Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Gets 4.5 Years In Prison For Trying To Kill Chief Keef

(AllHipHop News)
The guy who tried to kill Chief Keef in Times Square in New York for Tekashi 6ix9ine is heading off to prison.
Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie to 4.5 years in prison yesterday, for trying to kill the Chicago for Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
Kooda knew this day was coming. 6ix9ine testified against the gang and admitted he paid Kooda $10,000 out of a $20,000 bounty to try and kill Chief Keef. In 2019, Kooda struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.
He caught a break in April, when Judge Engelmayer released him from the city’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in April, due to the spread of the coronavirus.
But Kooda ran afoul of the court after he was caught on tape drinking, smoking, and partying with alleged gang members. Kooda B claimed he was charmed into the shooting because 6ix9ine after made a song named after him.
“I allowed myself to look up to and listen to someone with more success and fame. That was not the right thing to do,” Kooda explained to Judge Engelmayer. “I regret it and it won’t happen again. I thought he was a good friend. I was excited that he named a song after me.”