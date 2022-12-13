Tekashi 6ix9ine Banned From Miami Apartment Complex Because There’s A Bounty On His Life

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Managers of a luxury apartment complex in Miami want to keep Tekashi 6ix9ine off their property because the rapper snitched and has a bounty on his head!

Controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been banned from a luxury apartment complex in Miami.

The unit belongs to SteveWillDoIt from the Nelk Boys, but despite 6ix9ine’s relationship with the influencer, the property owners don’t want the rainbow-haired celebrity or his camp at the spot.

Managers of the complex posted a photo poster of the rapper with a description of his name, gender, race, age, height, and weight that read, “If seen on property, do not check-in, do not approach and contact security immediately. “

According to TMZ, a letter from the condo association was delivered to SteveWillDoIt claiming the “GOOBA” rapper’s bodyguards came to the residence with assault weapons toward the end of October.

Because the weapons were allegedly openly displayed, people were frightened.

This letter further claimed one member of his security personnel “casually left his assault weapon unattended on his bag” and left it alone while he left to speak to others.

Another concern of the condo association is that there is a “bounty placed on 6ix9ine’s life” since he was released from prison “in exchange for information regarding others and the provocative antics of 6ix9ine.”

They don’t want innocent bystanders, residents, guests, employees, and staff members to become casualties at his expense.