Tekashi 6ix9ine Crudely Mocks PnB Rock’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Responses to his comments are met with mix reviews on Twitter.

Tasteless rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is again in the news for making an outlandish remark online.

After news about PnB Rock’s death hit the internet, the rainbow-haired Brooklyn native took to his social media to joke about the Philadelphia chart-topper’s death.

AllHipHop.com reported the artist shot while eating lunch with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, CA, at 106 E. Manchester Ave around 1 p.m., succumbing to his injuries an hour later.

Late night on Monday, September 12th, 6ix9ine took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].”

This crude reference to the murder of the “Feelins” rapper is believed to be a violation by many who are now wondering how he is still alive after all his trolling.

“It’s shouldn’t have been PnB it really should’ve been Takashi 69 like how is HE still alive.”

It’s shouldn’t have been PnB it really should’ve been Takashi 69 like how is HE still alive — 🌪 (@King0fLonging) September 13, 2022

“Really can’t believe what Tekashi 69 posted about PnB Rock. How is 69 still alive bruh ?!?”

Really can’t believe what Tekashi 69 posted about PnB Rock.



How is 69 still alive bruh ?!? — TJ (@TJay1k) September 13, 2022

While many might believe this swipe came out of nowhere, the two have had beef for quite some time, and some people believed the Illadelphian got what was coming to him.

“Wanting to have my best friend Tekashi 6ix9ine smoked and now look PnB Rock?! 🤧 You was in a restaurant for only 20 minutes and got cooked like Supper. 🥘🥤 Damn. 👀R.I.P.”

Wanting to have my best friend Tekashi 6ix9ine smoked and now look PnB Rock?! 🤧 You was in a restaurant for only 20 minutes and got cooked like Supper. 🥘🥤 Damn. 👀R.I.P 💕🙏🏽🌴🌹 #RocNation 💎 #JayZDaughter 💜😈💯💯 — Asia (@justbeingmeasia) September 13, 2022

“Tekashi taking the p### on that PNB Rock death😭😭”

Tekashi taking the p### on that PNB Rock death😭😭 — JaVO😉 (@Is_javan) September 13, 2022

In 2018, PnB took to Twitter and joked, “”Some b**** in the car wit my bro talkin bout can i play 6ixnine album even tho he a rat? Lol i hate this new generation I SWEAR.”

PnB followed that up with his own slick-talking, saying, “If he get smoked my life will be made no kizzyy.”

In response to that comment, 6ix9ine wrote, “You fell off the face of the earth.” Regardless of past beef, death is always a serious thing.

AllHipHop.com is calling for a cease in actualized violence and the condoning of murder against anyone within the culture.