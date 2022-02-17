Tekashi 6ix9ine has been handling his business behind the scenes by squashing a lingering lawsuit over his song “GOOBA.”

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has settled a lawsuit involving one of his most famous songs.

The rainbow-haired rapper was hit with a lawsuit in March of 2021 over his hit song “GOOBA.”

The record was the first release for Tekashi 6ix9ine after he was released from prison early in April of 2020 for cooperating with the government in a racketeering trial against The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

“GOOBA” was a massive success online- it broke YouTube’s record for the most-watched hip-hop video in 24 hours.

In addition to listeners, “GOOBA” caught the attention of two producers who claimed Tekashi 6ix9ine stole the track from them.

BEATDEMONS claimed “GOOBA” lifted the melody, structure, and overall composition was taken from their song titled “Regular.”

The production team was suing the rapper for the profits from “GOOBA,” estimated to be in the millions since the video has racked up almost 775 million views alone.

When the news of the lawsuit broke, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyers said the lawsuit was a sham and an attempt to cash in on the Brooklyn rapper’s popularity.

However, his legal team has had a change of heart because Tekashi 6ix9ine and his record label 10K Projects has decided to settle the battle with BEATDEMONS.

“The settlement in principle is conditioned on and subject to the parties entering into a written settlement agreement approved and signed by the parties,” said BEATDEMONS lawyer Jesse A. Kaplan.

“The parties anticipate that the written settlement agreement will be finalized within the next forty-five (45) days and that a stipulation of dismissal of the entire case, with a waiver of fees and costs, will be filed shortly thereafter,” Kaplan revealed.