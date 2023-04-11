Tekashi 6ix9ine Heading To Africa To Film Music Video On iPhone

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to travel to Africa with a one-man crew, an iPhone, and a selfie stick to film a video for his new single.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is determined to record the video for his new song in Africa, even if it means he must shoot the visuals on an iPhone.

The controversial rapper is on a musical comeback following his brutal gym assault last month. He plans to drop the video for his new track WAPA this Friday, two weeks after his latest offering.

After asking his Instagram followers to choose a country for the shoot earlier this week, 6ix9ine has made a decision. He then shared a video of Ugandan kids’ dancing group Hypers Kids Africa bopping along to WAPA, which may have narrowed down his choice of location.

On Monday evening, he hopped on Instagram to announce he settled on somewhere in Africa, but faces a few obstacles.

“Today is Monday it’s 6:54 p.m. April 10th. I promised you guys a music video this Friday April 14th. Till this time, till this present time right now I have shot nothing. I haven’t recorded not one scene to the music video and that’s due to me having to leave to Africa waiting for VISAs,” explained 6ix9ine. “I’m on the way to Africa to film this music video to hopefully get it out this weekend for you guys.”

However, 6ix9ine was undeterred, despite admitting that he only managed to snag VISAs for himself and one other person. Nonetheless, he hopes to shoot the video without a camera crew, security, or assistants.

6ix9ine Copped A Selfie Stick For The Shoot In Africa

Although he’s traveling with a professional camera, he took a trip to Best Buy, where he purchased a selfie stick. “Just in case this doesn’t work out in Africa, I could use this mobile stabilizer to shoot the whole music video on iPhone,” said 6ix9ine.

The Brooklyn rapper also mentioned that the “Bori” video, his latest single with Cuban singer Lenier, was shot on iPhone. The video racked up 18 million YouTube views in the past ten days since its release.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine recently opened up about his attack, denying that he staged the beating for clout. “I don’t need to get beat up to sell a record,” he said during an interview earlier this month.