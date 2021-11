Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine has surfaced again after months of laying low.

The rap star has not been heard from for almost six months, which is impressive considering his track record of trolling rivals like Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and many others.

However, the rapper returns to the public spotlight during a swanky birthday party.

Jade posted some footage of Tekashi 6ix9ine celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday.

It appears as though the rap star spared no expense on his ride or die.

Jade was all smiles as the rapper gifted her multiple Hermes Birkin bags as friends looked on.



“A bag in a bag…this is my first Birkin, I don’t know what the f###’s going on,” Jade can be heard saying that she excitedly opens the bag.

However, the real surprise for Jade came as she opened up a green Birken bag with a stack of green inside of it.

Jade was shocked to be gifted an enormous stack of cash in the form of wads of $100 bills, which ran from the tip of her little finger to her elbow.

Then another clip, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen walking in with a massive plate of cake and ice cream as he and their friends sing happy birthday to Jade.

Later on in the evening, the happy couple hit the town in one of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s luxurious Maybach’s and partied the night away inside of a nightclub.