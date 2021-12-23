Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Promoter For Bailing On Texas Concert

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for not performing at a concert after a Texas promoter spend thousands of dollars on him and the event.

A Texas concert promoter is suing Tekashi 6ix9ine for allegedly pocketing money for a show without performing.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, JJD Entertainment booked Tekashi 6ix9ine for a gig at the Humble Civic Center on June 27, 2021. But the promoter claims the controversial artist flew from Boca Raton to Houston to collect $75,000 in cash then bailed.

As a result, JJD Entertainment had to issue refunds to the concert’s attendees.

JJD Entertainment says Tekashi 6ix9ine agreed to a deal where he’d get $45,000 upon the execution of the paperwork then receive $75,000 in cash on the day of the show. The promoter also paid over $28,000 for a private jet to get the convicted felon from Florida to Texas.

Jamie Dominquez, the owner of JJD Entertainment, initially met with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s representative Will Cornish to secure the deal. Dominguez accused the polarizing rapper’s team of continually renegotiating the deal in the lead-up to the event.

JJD Entertainment claims to have spent $178,649.70 on a deal that was supposed to be for $178,000. The promoter also paid well over $100,000 for the venue rental, production costs, security and insurance.

In addition to recouping the losses from the concert, JJD Entertainment is suing Tekashi 6ix9ine for defamation. Dominguez contends the disgraced rhymer knowingly lied to TMZ in a story about ditching the event.

Tekashi 6ix9ine proclaimed he was owed $250,000 and only received $70,000. JJD Entertainment argues these false statements caused financial harm and a loss of business opportunities with other artists.